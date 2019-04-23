Tim Tebow Set To Appear At Works Gala Dinner This September

Tim Tebow is not only The Syracuse Mets outfielder, but he wants to take a active part in the Central New York community. He will appear at the second annual Mercy Works Gala .

This dinner will be held on September 28th at the Oncenter. The event will help raise money for youth-oriented community projects and programs. Tickets are $175 for individuals and range from $3,000-$10,000 for tables.

What is Mercy Works ? Mercy Works empowers youth and under-served individuals who will improve our community, and Mercy Works helps enable them to reach their highest potential.

We facilitate vision-based programs that focus on academic achievement, character development, technical training, and employment skills. The youth and families the go through our programming are given hope, and equipped with the tools to change their future."

Just note that The New York Mets host Atlanta the night of September 28th and if Tebow happens to be a September callup to New York he’d have a scheduling conflict.