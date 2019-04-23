Watch Roger Waters Join Nick Mason Onstage for Pink Floyd Song

Roger Waters joined former Pink Floyd colleague Nick Mason for a rendition of the band's classic track “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun” in New York City last night.

The surprise guest spot took place at the Beacon Theatre during the first North American tour of Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets , the band he recently formed to play early Floyd material. Waters also played Mason’s gong at one point, then returned at the end of the show to take a bow with the band.

You can watch the performance below.

Last December, Mason said it was possible that Waters might make such a guest appearance. “I’m not holding my breath on that," he said. "We can worry about guest stars when we are a bit further down the line.”

The drummer added that he’d spoken to both Waters and David Gilmour before launching the band. “I thought that would be good manners," he explained. "I don’t think it was a matter of getting permission or anything, but what was great was that they were really encouraging.”

The current tour, which runs until April 22, marks the first time Mason has performed in North America since the tour in support of Floyd's 1994 album The Division Bell .

“With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launch pad of Pink Floyd and my working life,” he said in a press release announcing the road trip. “It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians.”