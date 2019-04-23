Handwritten Freddie Mercury Queen Set List Goes on Sale

Though Freddie Mercury died in 1991, Queen have seen a resurgence in popularity over the past year thanks to the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic. So that may be why this is the perfect time for the seller of a rare Freddie Mercury handwritten Queen set list to unload this treasured piece of memorabilia for sale.

According to TMZ , the seller is working with memorabilia company Moments in Time to sell the item, which is going for $35,000. Mercury wrote out the set list for himself in a two page letter, and the item comes with a letter of authenticity from the official Queen fan club.

The set list comes from the band's April 13, 1978 performance in Copenhagen, Denmark and finds Freddie's abbreviations for certain familiar songs like "Bo Rhaps" and "Champions." The group also played two versions of their hit "We Will Rock You" over the span of the set, opening the show with the favorite and later including it in their first encore.

It's also notable that Mercury's set list finds mention of "Sheer Heart Attack" and a cover of Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock" for the second encore, while Setlist.fm reveals that they added "God Save the Queen" to close out the show. At the bottom of the second page of the set list, Mercury writes down "Hotel!!," likely showing his excitement for what came after the performance was finished.

Get a closer look at the set list and letter of authenticity via TMZ's photos here .