Woodstock 50 Cancellation Rumors Have Fans Concerned

The big Woodstock reunion concert scheduled for August 16-18 in Watkins Glen at the New York village's famous racetrack is facing some hurdles regarding permits and crowd estimates. The crowd, originally estimated at 100,000, has been altered to roughly 75,000, according to officials and organizers, who need firm estimates in order to meet security standards.

Though ticket sales were supposed to begin Monday, April 22, that did not occur. And, there's the matter of the festival's permit, which has yet to be issued. The New York State Department of Health is still reviewing Woodstock 50's permit application, and must grant a temporary permit before ticket sales can begin.

The developments have left some concert goers on edge. Event organizers have posted assurances that the concert festival is not in danger of being cancelled, as some rumors have suggested.

Plans for the concert were first announced in January, and music fans have been eagerly anticipating the great three-day lineup featuring Portugal. The Man, Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, the Lumineers , Dead & Company, and dozens of other acts scheduled to perform.

Woodstock 50 is being produced by many of the same men who staged the original Woodstock festival in 1969. Woodstock.com has more information.