Florida Murder Suspect in Teen’s Killing Found in Utica

A young man not old enough to drink alcohol is under arrest in Utica after allegedly having fled the state of Florida on a homicide charge.

The Utica Police Department arrested 20-year-old Nyquan Priester of Bradenton, Florida today, January 20, 2022 after receiving information that the suspect was in the city of Utica.

The homicide in which Priester is a suspect took place in Sarasota County, Florida. According to a story on January 14, 2022 by Jessica De Leon in the Bradenton Herald, the suspect, Nyquan Nathaniel "PK" Priester, allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old believed to have been a bystander and not the target of a shooting in a park on December 29, 2021.

The Utica Police Warrants Unit was assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Warrants Unit, the New York / New Jersey Regional Marshall's Task Force, and the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center.

Nyquan Nathaniel "PK" Priester Photo Credit: Utica Police Department

Authorities say investigators determined that Priester was staying at a home on Faxton Street. When he left the building the UPD says "the team took him into custody without incident."

No injuries were reported as part of the capture.

After being booked at the Utica Police Department Priester was taken to the Oneida County Jail awaiting extradition to Florida.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all arrested persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

