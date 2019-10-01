First Freeze of the Season Hits Central New York This Week

More proof central New York weather is finicky. We'll go from possible severe thunderstorms and temps in the '80s to frost and possible freezing temps by the week's end.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook along the Thruway Corridor east of I-81. Warm and humid air may cause severe thunderstorms with strong winds, hail and heavy downpours, especially during the afternoon/evening commute.

Following the storms, Mother Nature will do a "180" with temps falling throughout the day Wednesday and high temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only be in the 50's. The proverbial bottom falls out Friday night with the temps nearing the freezing mark. From the weather services' forecast discussion page:

The air mass behind the front will be much cooler with supplemental radiational cooling and light winds Friday night into Saturday morning. This will cause temperatures to drop into the 30s for most of the area and even some upper 20s in the highest elevations of the Tug Hill plateau and the Catskills. It will likely be a night with widespread frost and some areas seeing a hard freeze.

Even with the best-case scenario of just a frost, it will be time to protect outdoor plants.