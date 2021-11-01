First Flakes of the Season Flying Into Central New York This Week

The first flakes of the season are expected to fly into Central New York this week.

The first of November is bring us the first glimpse of snow. The good news is we won't need a shovel just yet because it probably won't stick. But that will change very soon.

Snowflakes won't be the only thing falling either. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s all this week too.

The National Weather Service says the first chance of snow moves into Central New York Tuesday with rain changing over to flakes overnight.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 2 AM, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 AM and 4 AM, then a chance of snow showers after 4 AM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before 8 AM, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 AM and 10 AM, then a chance of rain showers after 10 AM. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

The first sign of the season already arrived in Upstate New York. Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid was blanketed with snow on Monday, October 25. Not just a few flakes either. The ground and trees were covered.

Central New York won't get that much snow this week, but seeing the flakes just reminds us all of what's to come. And it looks like it'll be a very white winter that'll come early.

Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said there is a chance of plowable snow early in the season. "The severity and frequency of the snow and cold air are likely to let up a bit by mid-December before returning with a vengeance in January."

Winter enthusiasts will be happy to see lots of snow. From snowmobiling to skiing at Whiteface Mountain where a number of new things are coming this season. New trails, a new lift, a new lodge, and more snow-making machines. Although Mother Nature may be busy covering the mountain herself this winter.

