Final Trailer For “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Is Here [WATCH]

We're going to be getting the final movie in the "Skywalker saga" in December when the latest J.J. Abrams directed Star Wars movie is released.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be released on December 20th, 2019. The final trailer for the upcoming movie was premiered during the Monday Night Football game broadcast on ESPN.

Tickets are also on sale for the movie according to WGRZ, so make sure to get on that if you want to see it when it first comes out.

Watch the official final trailer below!