Popular Magazine Reveals New York’s Most “Underrated” State Park

Despite having 424 units in our National Park system, only a handful are frequented heavily by tourists; usually it's those that pack the most "Instagrammable" photo ops that get the most visitors.

But the popular outdoor website Outside recently published a list examining the most "underrated" state park in each of the 50 states. These parks may not get the most foot traffic, but you'll still find breath-taking scenery, fantastic adventure, and significantly smaller crowds.

It just so happens that New York's most underrated state park can be found Upstate, and it even has an interesting nod to America's most "forgotten" president.

FILLMORE GLEN STATE PARK

Located in the Finger Lakes region, 30 minutes north of Ithaca, Fillmore Glen State Park is something of a hidden secret. There are five amazing waterfalls, distinctive rock formations throughout, and all the colorful foliage Upstate New York is known for.

There's even a replica log cabin to commemorate the birthplace of Millard Fillmore, the 13th president. You know him... he's the guy who looks eerily like Alec Baldwin:

The Owasco Lake inlet at Fillmore Glen State Park is a favorite spot for trout and largemouth bass anglers, and winter visitors will enjoy the miles of unplowed roads for cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.

IT'S GOOD TO UN-PLUG

Spending some time at a state park can be a healthy reprieve from staring at screens all day... but not everybody loves the outdoors. Check out some hilarious bad reviews of New York state parks below:

