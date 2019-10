Did you miss Lynyrd Skynyrd this past summer when they played SPAC in August? Well you've got one more chance to see them on stage....on the big screen.

During Lynyrd Skynyrd's farewell tour their show in Jacksonville was recorded for a concert film and live album. On November 7th, for one night only at 7 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Last of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour will be on the big screen.

Get your tickets HERE.