Pulaski Man Arrested For DWI Following Rollover Crash

A Pulaski man is facing a DWI charge following a serious rollover crash in the Town of Parish.

State Police say, Troopers responded to the scene of a rollover accident just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

An investigation revealed that 23-year-old Kody Koehler of Pulaski was driving his 1997 Toyota Corolla north on I-81 when he lost control and left the roadway. As a result, he struck the guard rail and rolled over.

Police say, Koehler was uninjured however he was arrested for DWI with a BAC of .14%. He was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Parish Town Court at a later date.