Woman Claims Chicken Came With Cockroach at CNY Chinese Buffet

This will make you lose your appetite. A woman claims she found a cockroach in her food at a Chinese buffet in central New York.

Ariel Herringshaw says the roach was discovered cooked into a piece of chicken at East Dynasty Buffet in the New Hartford Shopping Center. When she complained, Herringshaw says she was told her food was free. "Not even an apology. We just got up and left," she shared on Facebook.

The experience has left Herringshaw leery of eating out. "I don't plan on going out anywhere anytime soon. Home cooked meals from now on."

East Dynasty Buffet only has a 1 out of 5 star on Tripadvisor with lots of bad reviews. The restaurant also has a Health Score of 12 out of 100 on Yelp with several inspection violations over the past several years.