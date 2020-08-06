The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a colder and snowier winter than normal for Utica, Rome, and the rest of Central New York this year. At the rate 2020 is going, let's be glad they're not predicting dragons.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says we can expect winter to be cold and snowy - which is good news for those of us who'd like to social distance from the skis or a snowmobile.

"The coldest periods will be in mid-December and mid-January, with the snowiest periods in mid-December, early January, and early to mid-March." If the almanac is right, maybe we can expect a white Christmas this year.

It looks like January will see the most snow, followed by December - and both months look to be colder than average. February, on the other hand, looks to be milder than normal. (And let's face it, by February, we're kind of over winter anyway.)

You should take the almanac's forecasts with a grain of salt. In 2019, they predicted a 'Polar Coaster' for the northeast - while in Central New York, we got less snow than usual.

Are you looking forward to getting out and enjoying the snow this winter?