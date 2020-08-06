11-Year-Old New York Boy Dies in Tragic Farming Accident

A family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy after a tragic farming accident.

Yates County Deputies along with the Benton Fire Department and Penn Yan Ambulance, were called to the Hoover farm on Baldwin Road Sunday, August 2nd around 9:15pm. Ervin & Rosene Hoover's eleven year-old son was cleaning out a grain silo, while the rest of the family was in the barn doing chores when he became entangled with the auger.

The child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Yates County Coroner.

The investigation into this accident is still ongoing.