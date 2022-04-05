Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State is launching its 'Cannabis Conversations' campaign. New York State plans to educate residents about everything they need to know about recreational marijuana use. The outreach will include education on who can consume, where it's legal to consume, and how to safely consume marijuana. The state has been putting various aspects of adult use into play, including granting New York farmers licenses to begin growing cannabis and issuing licenses to sell weed. Gov. Hochul said,

With the 'Cannabis Conversations' campaign, we're following through on our commitment to provide New Yorkers with the information they need to safely navigate the new Cannabis Law. Education is the best tool to keep New Yorkers healthy as we continue to ramp up this safe, inclusive, and equitable industry.

New York legalized marijuana use for adults 21-years-or older. There are lots of caveats to legal marijuana use. And, not every town, village, or city will permit legal sales on on-site consumption. The campaign will focus on educating New Yorkers about all of the rules and laws regarding consumption and how to do it safely.

Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said,

'Cannabis Conversations' is our first public health campaign as we make sure New Yorkers have the initial information they need to stay safe and healthy. We have learned from other states and are excited to amplify these important messages across the State. Meanwhile, we're hard at work building this new industry, and as it continues to evolve, so, too, will our public education efforts with future campaigns tackling a growing range of health and safety messaging.

