The Great New York State Fair has so many different things that appeal to attendees. This year, they decided to add something new that focuses around the whole family.

The Fair's Expo Center will be holding "Family Movie Nights" featuring kid-friendly films that the entire family can enjoy. Movies will be shown on the Fair’s 55-foot inflatable screen, provided by FunFlicks of Central, Western and Northern New York.

The new "Family Movie Nights" begin Saturday, August 24 and run through Friday, August 30 and includes three films released this year. And the best part?

It's free!

The full lineup includes:

Saturday, August 24, 7 p.m.: The Incredibles 2 (PG)

Sunday, August 25, 7 p.m.: Elf (PG), as part of the Fair’s special event Christmas in August

Monday, August 26, 6:30 p.m.: Miracle (PG)

Tuesday, August 27, 7 p.m.: Detective Pikachu (PG);

Wednesday, August 28, 8 p.m.: Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United (PG), as part of the Fair’s special event Comic Con at the Fair

Thursday, August 29, 6:30 p.m.: Avengers: Endgame (PG-13)

Friday, August 30, 7 p.m.: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG)

Fair Director, Troy Waffner, says this is the Fair's take on a drive-in movie experience.

Families can come, grab a seat in the stands or on the turf field and laugh together to a great movie. We’re always looking for new ways to help families have a memorable time at the Fair,

The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2.

Will you be stopping in to see a film with the kids?

[NYS FAIR]