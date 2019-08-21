Vernon Student and Volunteer Firefighter Awarded Scholarship

Outside of playing volleyball and enjoying time with friends and family, Vernon teen Kyle Greene has a passion for serving his community.

The Firemen's Association of the State of New York recently awarded Greene a $1,500 scholarship for his volunteer firefighting service.

"My desire to serve community is what drove me to join the fire service," Greene said in a press release. "I’ve been lucky to find a home at the Sherrill Kenwood Volunteer Fire Department and consider the membership to be my second family. The fire department has changed my life, teaching me to be more trustworthy, caring, and empathetic."

The department is appreciative of his time and service as well. They posted a statement on Facebook about Greene and his scholarship, saying he is "fine young man."

The SKVFD's Junior Firefighter program continues to introduce and develop the future of the fire service from outstanding young men and women ages 16 - 18. We're all very proud of you Kyle and best wishes at OCC!

Greene plans on studying fire protection technology at Onondaga Community College this fall.

"This scholarship means the world to me as it will help to pay for some of my college costs," Greene said in the press release. "I am grateful for FASNY for giving me this amazing opportunity."

FASNY awarded 26 students across New York the Gerard J. Buckenmeyer FASNY scholarship this year, all of which were made possible by donations from community members and fire departments.

Awesome work to all those that donated to make these scholarships possible, and congratulations and good luck to Kyle!