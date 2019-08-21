See The New Red Panda Cubs Born At Utica Zoo

What could be cuter than the Red Pandas at the Utica Zoo? How about the two babies recently born at the Zoo.

Yue (mother) and Muse (father) became parents for the 2nd time on July 6. Their first cubs were born in 2015. The first 30 days of a Red Panda's life are so critical to their survival, the Zoo has kept them secluded from view. Cubs are born defenseless with their eyes closed and only weigh about a quarter pound. The Utica Zoo pair had three cubs, but only two survived the first few weeks.

The two-yet to be named, cubs seem to be developing well, check out the video below to see how fast they develop. It appears we may already know who will be the leader of the pack. The newborns will be available for public viewing later this fall.