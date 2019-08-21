We're expecting clusters of storms to move through CNY, and some could turn severe with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton, there is the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as well as locally heavy rainfall that could result in isolated urban/small stream flooding.

...SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TODAY...

Clusters of thunderstorms are expected to cross the area this morning through the afternoon. A few of the storms could become severe with damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and small hail. Isolated flash flooding will be possible in poor drainage locations such as urban areas, and where multiple thunderstorms occur.

The Storm Prediction Center includes our area in a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms today, with the somewhat higher threat tilted towards Northeast

PA and along-east of I-88 in Central NY. Pockets of damaging wind will be the main concern with the storms today, though at least some small hail could also occur.

Extended Forcast:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at the National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

* Download The Eagle App. You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports and more with push notification.