The annual butter sculpture at the New York state fair takes 10 days to create. You can watch it come to life in less than 60 seconds.

Milk. Love What's Real. That's the design for the 51st butter sculpture at this year's state fair.

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton spent 10 days, molding 800 pounds of butter, for this year's sculpture that thousands come to see every year. You can see it at state fair that runs August 21 - September 2.

All that butter won't go to waste. After the fair, it's taken to a local dairy farm to be recycled and turned into renewable energy with a methane digester.

Watch a time lapse of the 51st butter sculpture being created below.