Family Beach Trip Turns Tragic When Syracuse Teen Drowns in Oswego County Reservoir
A family trip to the beach turned tragic when a Syracuse, New York teen drowned in an Oswego County Reservoir.
19-year-old Dylan Dunn was spending the day at the Salmon River Reservoir off County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield with his family on Sunday, June 27. Around 4:00 PM Dylan and a 12-year-old family member were swimming with a large piece of driftwood. The two swam across the reservoir to the south shore, where they got out of the water and walked the shoreline.
State Police says the two found a spot where they felt it was close enough to swim across. But they got about halfway across when Dylan started to go underwater and was yelling for help. The family member tried to help him but was unable to. The 12-year-old then swam the rest of the way across the reservoir to call for help.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Dive team was called in to search for Dylan. His body was located about 80 feet from the shore. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Swim Safety
The American Red Cross offers important swimming safety tips:
Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.
Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.