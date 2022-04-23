7-Year-Old Antwerp Girl Drowns in Family Pool

A child is dead after an incident at a home in Jefferson county.

Authorities say paramedics and police were called to a home located on Pulpit Rock Road in Antwerp, New York at approximately 9:53pm on Friday, April 22, 2022 for a report of an accidental drowning behind a home there.

In a written release the New York State Police says that a seven-year-old girl was found at the bottom of the family pool by her father. When police arrived a neighbor was performing CPR on the child. Emergency responders with Gouverneur Ambulance brought the little girl to the Saint Lawrence Health System's Gouverneur Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to their initial investigation the NYSP says that the child, whose name has not been formally released, left the home without the father’s knowledge and and either went into or fell into the pool.

No other direct injuries were reported. It has not yet been said whether anyone else besides the father was at the home at the time of the incident.

Police say that the investigation is continuing.

The sparsely populated town of Antwerp is just over one square mile and is home to fewer than 1,000 residents.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No charges have been filed at the time of this posting. Victims' names are customarily released following notification of next of kin and others important the victim. At this time no additional information is available.]

