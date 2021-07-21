Fact Check: Will New Yorkers Get a $2,500 COVID Stimulus Check

Viral posts claim most New Yorkers will be getting a fourth stimulus check, this one for $2,500.

Several posts have gone viral on Facebook claiming a fourth stimulus check of up to $2,500 was approved by congress.

"It passed 10 minutes ago‼️‼️‼️ 💵 💵 $$$$$," Chaz Thompson wrote. "EVERYONE GETS ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK FOR $2500 on July 30, 2021. They did it!!!"

The posts go on to state a fourth stimulus will starting going out to Americans on July 30.

"And it passed 15 minutes ago. WE GET ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK FOR $2500 at July 30, 2021," Xavier Alexander wrote. We did it!!!"

Both posts also included a link on how to receive your stimulus sooner and track it. However, clicking the link sends you to a meme of a monkey giving an obscene gesture.

Facebook has labeled the posts as "False Information."

"Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact," the Facebook False Information notice states.

USA Today also fact-checked the posts and deemed them to be false. While some lawmakers have pushed for a fourth round of stimulus checks nothing has been approved, as of this writing.

