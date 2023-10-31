Consumers Beware! Eyedrops Sold at NY Drugstores May Cause Blindness

CVS HEALTH
PRODUCT INFORMATION
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
|Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
|Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
|Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml
|Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops
|Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
|Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack)
|Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v
|Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)
|Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v
|Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop '0.25% w/v
RUGBY (CARDINAL HEALTH)
PRODUCT INFORMATION
|Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml
|Hypromellose 2910-0.3% w/v & Dextran 70- 0.1% Eye Drops
|Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml
|Polyvinyl Alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v
LEADER (CARDINAL HEALTH)
PRODUCT INFORMATION
|Dry Eye Relief 10 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
|Dry Eye Relief 15 ml
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
|Eye Irritation Relief 15 ml
|Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops
RITE AID
PRODUCT INFORMATION
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
|Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)
|Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v
|Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml
|Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Eye Drops
|Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
|Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
|Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml
|Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops
TARGET
PRODUCT INFORMATION
|Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
|Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack)
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
|Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack)
| Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
VELOCITY PHARMA LLC
PRODUCT INFORMATION
|Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack)
|Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v
WALMART
PRODUCT INFORMATION
|Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
