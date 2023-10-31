Consumers Beware! Eyedrops Sold at NY Drugstores May Cause Blindness

New Yorkers who prioritize their vision health should definitely check their medicine cabinets.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a critical warning regarding more than two dozen types of non-prescription (lubricating) eyedrops produced by six major companies, including four retailers found in New York -- CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Walmart.

The eyedrops in question have been associated with a heightened risk of infections that could potentially result in vision loss. The FDA has strongly advised consumers to immediately discontinue the use of these eyedrops and to refrain from purchasing any remaining stock on the shelves of pharmacies and stores.