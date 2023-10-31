Consumers Beware! Eyedrops Sold at NY Drugstores May Cause Blindness

Consumers Beware! Eyedrops Sold at NY Drugstores May Cause Blindness

Canva

New Yorkers who prioritize their vision health should definitely check their medicine cabinets.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a critical warning regarding more than two dozen types of non-prescription (lubricating) eyedrops produced by six major companies, including four retailers found in New York -- CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Walmart.

The eyedrops in question have been associated with a heightened risk of infections that could potentially result in vision loss. The FDA has strongly advised consumers to immediately discontinue the use of these eyedrops and to refrain from purchasing any remaining stock on the shelves of pharmacies and stores.

Below is the full list of affected products (fda.gov):

CVS HEALTH

PROUCT                        PRODUCT INFORMATION
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 mlPolyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops
Lubricating Gel drops 10 mlPolyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack)Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v
Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v
Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop '0.25% w/v

RUGBY (CARDINAL HEALTH)

PROUCT                                   PRODUCT INFORMATION
Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 mlHypromellose 2910-0.3% w/v & Dextran 70- 0.1% Eye Drops
Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 mlPolyvinyl Alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v

LEADER (CARDINAL HEALTH)

PROUCT                        PRODUCT INFORMATION
Dry Eye Relief 10 mlPolyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
Dry Eye Relief 15 mlCarboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
Eye Irritation Relief 15 mlPolyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

RITE AID

PROUCT                        PRODUCT INFORMATION
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v
Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 mlHypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Eye Drops
Lubricant Gel Drops 15 mlCarboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
Lubricating Gel Drops 10 mlPolyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 mlPolyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

TARGET

PROUCT                                 PRODUCT INFORMATION
Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 mlPolyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack)Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

VELOCITY PHARMA LLC

PROUCT                                       PRODUCT INFORMATION
Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack)Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

WALMART

PROUCT                                PRODUCT INFORMATION
Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mlPolyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

