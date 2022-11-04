Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.

The archery season is on and those with a crossbow are excited to get out this weekend for their chance at a big buck. But if it is the regular (firearms) season that you long for, you will have a chance at getting a deer on November 19th.

For those who are looking for an extra doe permit or at least one in the area you hunt, the New York State DEC has released a few left over permits while supplies last.

Leftover DMPs are issued on a first-come / first-serve basis. DEC will continue to issue permits in these WMUs until sufficient numbers of DMPs are issued to achieve optimum management in each unit. When a unit is opened, it will remain open at least until close of business that day. At the end of the business day, any units that have reached the desired number of permits will be closed.

I have been hunting since I was 14 years old and can't remember a year with temperatures this warm. I have seen some bucks chasing doe but mostly at night on my trail camera. But any day in the woods, warm or not, beats being at work!