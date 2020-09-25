Explore The Utica Zoo At Night This Fall

Have you ever wondered what the Utica Zoo is like after dark? You can now experience the animals and zoo, all in a different light.

The Utica Zoo is launching Night Prowl. Night Prowl is fun for the whole family, and takes place early in the evening.

Small groups will be lead on an excursion around the zoo, experiencing fun activities to learn more about nocturnal animals and their adaptations! And you will have the chance to meet some of our very own nocturnal animals!"

Night Prowl groups will be divided into both younger groups, and older groups. According to the zoo, the younger group will be lead around the Children’s Zoo area (around a 30-minute time frame), and older groups will be lead around the North Trek Trail (around a 45-minute time frame).

It wouldn't be family fun with out snacks. You'll find marshmallows over the fire, hot cocoa, and fun activities.

2020 Night Prowl Dates (end time indicates the start of final Zoo tour)

Saturday, October 3 7:00 p – 8:00 p Friday, October 9 7:00 p – 8:00 p Friday, November 6 5:15 p-7:00 p Friday, November 14 5:15 p-6:45 p

Cost is $10.00/adults and $8.00/child for members and $14.00/adults and $10.00/child for not-yet-members (cost of Night Prowl + Zoo Admission).