Schaefer Beer Launches a Comeback in Utica

The iconic "one beer to have when you're having more than one" is returning to the market.

Schaefer, whose famous jingle was well-known during the '50s and '60s, hasn't been produced in New York state since 1976. But now, they'll be resuming production at the F.X. Matt Brewery in Utica, re-packaged and re-formulated.

Here's a look at some of the Schaefer commercials during the beer's heyday:

This is not a first for the Utica brewer. F.X. Matt also helped resurrect the legendary Rheingold brand of suds hat had disappeared, and the brewery has utilized its facilities to brew other companies' specialty beverages, such as the Finnish Long Drink we told you about earlier in 2020.

According to nyUP.com, the new Schaefer Beer will be re-packaged and branded by a New York City advertising agency, and it will have slightly new ingredients and taste.

One aspect that won't change is the lager's light weight and color. Because it's only 3.8% alcohol, it's one of the lowest (non-"light") alcohol content beers on the market. That qualifies it as a “session” beer, or one that you could enjoy in larger servings, which plays into its old slogan.

Schaefer was often associated as a major sponsor of the New York Mets, and its ads ran often during radio and TV coverage of the baseball team's games.