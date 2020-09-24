The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in the 'disappearance' of a 19-year-old from Canastota.

Authorities say Elizabeth Garrow was last seen Wednesday, September 23, at 11:47 a.m. at the Dunkin Donuts on North Peterboro Street in Canastota.

The Sheriff's Office says Garrow is described as a black female, approximately 5’10” with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans with holes and a pair of flip-flops, a release from the sheriff's office read.

Elizabeth Garrow (provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing. Anyone with information they are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315-366-2311.

