Do you love fall? Do you love apples? Put your fall time passion to work, and get paid too with Twin Orchards of New Hartford.

Twin Orchards is currently looking for seasonal apple pickers. Here are the requirements they posted to Facebook:

- must be at least 18 yeas old.

- must be able to lift.

- enjoy working outdoors."

They also posted that the pay is $14 an hour, and that you would start ASAP. If you're interested, please apply in store at Twin Orchards. They are located at 4695 Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford.

APPLY NOW: Express Employment is Hiring Seasonal Workers for the Walmart Distribution Center

The Walmart Distribution Center in Marcy is hiring more than 150 full-time Seasonal Warehouse Workers in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. All shifts are available, and these openings need to be filled immediately!

Workers will assist with all aspects of online order fulfillment. Qualified candidates must be hardworking, self-motivated and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

Additional Job Requirements:

- High school diploma/GED preferred

- Prior experience working in a distribution center/warehouse is preferred but not required

- Prior experience using a scanner is a plus

- Must be open to being trained on & operating a forklift

- Physically capable of lifting up to 75lbs as needed

- Proven track record of reliability is a must

- Must have attention to detail and the ability to comprehend written/verbal instructions

- Valid driver’s license & reliable transportation

- Pre-employment process includes a drug test and background check

- Hourly Rate: $16.50/hr

Does this sound like the perfect fit for you, a family member or a friend? Applying is easy. Either fill out the form with Express Employment Professionals OR call Stephanie at Express Employment Professionals at 315-790-5723.