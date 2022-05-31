Explicit Video Surfaces as Hundreds Brawl on Utica’s Varick Street

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The video contained in this story, originally posted by Facebook User Rozay Ross, is not intended for children. The video contains blurred out images of nudity and inappropriate language and behavior. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.]

Several large fights broke out early Sunday morning on Varick Street in Utica at about 1:30 a.m., according to Utica Police. Several agencies were called in to assist UPD through Mutual Aid and canisters of pepper spray fog were released on to the crowd to get it to disperse. Police say there were no serious injuries.

Over 200 people fighting on Varick Street in Utica on Sunday morning, May 29, 2022.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning and attempted to break up a handful off fights that had spilled out onto Varick Street in Utica. Once police realized they were significantly outnumbered, they reached out for help from neighboring agencies. It took police nearly an hour to disperse the crowd. The street was cleared out just before 2:30 a.m..

A majority of the fighting happened at the corner of Varick Street and Edward Street. Based on video accounts, it seemed like most of the people involved were women.

Police say they used pepper spray initially, but because the crowd was so large, at least one canister of pepper spray fog was released which broke up the crowd. Bystanders were also affected by the pepper spray fog, according to authorities.

Police say alcohol appeared to play a part in the brawl and while only two people were arrested, additional arrests are pending after police review their body cam footage.

Watch a Facebook video here taken on Sunday morning from the scene (Viewer discretion is advised; images of nudity are blurred). Video Credit: Rozay Ross Facebook

More video from Rozay Ross can be seen via Facebook (note that the following video has images tat some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.):

