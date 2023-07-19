Barbie Bonanza in Upstate NY: 5 Astonishing Prices Paid for Collectible Dolls

Ladies, you may want to check the attic: You childhood dolls could be worth some serious cash.

When the original Barbie hit the shelves in 1959, it cost $3. Today, that very same doll -- in decent condition -- can fetch anywhere in the neighborhood of $25,000. Who would've guessed?

Regardless of how you feel about them, Barbie dolls are no different from coins, comic books or Pokémon cards: they're highly collectible, and can command jaw-dropping prices.

What is it about these iconic dolls that make them so irresistible to collectors? Undoubtedly, it's the perfect blend of nostalgia, exclusivity, investment potential, and historical significance that contributes to their allure. With each new release from Mattel, the doll leaves an even deeper imprint in American pop culture. Of course, the release of the live action movie Barbie is renewing interest in the brand as well.

All that being said, I was curious to see just how expensive certain collectible Barbies were going for in Upstate New York. So I searched on eBay for "Barbie" and narrowed the search field for items located within 100 miles of Utica. I narrowed further by actual "sold" items, because as anyone familiar with eBay will tell you, just because something is LISTED for a high price doesn't mean it's worth that. It's the dollar amount that somebody actually PAID that's important.

Check out the gallery below for 5 expensive Barbies sold recently in Upstate New York. Maybe it'll inspire you to sell something from YOUR collection:

