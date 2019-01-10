What's more romantic than you and your sweetie being locked in an asylum, trying to find a way out? A new escape room is opening in central New York, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Experience the Atrophy Escape Ward inside the Archana Asylum at Cayo Industrial for 3 nights only. Once you're committed, you'll walk through a series of rooms, completing puzzles, encountering theatrical settings between each room. The hour long event is new for Valentine's weekend. "This is much different than the past October escape room," says Joshua Reale, the brains behind everything inside Cayo Industrial.

You can order tickets online for groups of 2 to 6. Then just show up at your booked arrival time. If you use promo code CAYO at checkout save $2 off each $27 ticket.

The Atrophy Escape Ward will be open for a limited time February 15-17. If you miss out, you'll have to wait until it re-opens in April.