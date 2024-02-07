Central NY’s Cheapest Motels for a Secret Valentine’s Rendezvous

We don't want to know what goes on behind closed doors. But we do want to help!

via GIPHY

There are many reasons why you might need a cheap motel room. And yes, sometimes it's just about frugality. We're all pinching pennies these days, right? But let's face it... most times, it's not!

via GIPHY

The "seedy motel room" has become a popular trope in TV and movies for good reason. They are, after all, the #1 hot spot for infidelity, prostitution, drug use, human trafficking, and perhaps the occasional mob hit.

And by no means are we suggesting these businesses are engaged in that behavior!

LET ME BE CLEAR ABOUT THAT:

By no means--

Are we suggesting--

These businesses--

Are engaged in that behavior.

But if you're looking for a little "budget romance" with someone who's definitely not your spouse, look no further! Because we found the 5 Cheapest Motels for your Valentine's Day tryst:

#1 - HomeTown Inn • East Syracuse ($58)

hotels.com hotels.com loading...

When you stay at HomeTown Inn by Red Roof East Syracuse, you'll be within a 15-minute drive of Syracuse University. Guests can enjoy the fitness center, and cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, and snowboarding are nearby. Fellow travelers like the comfortable beds.

#2 - Motel 6 • Ilion ($70)

hotels.com hotels.com loading...

When visiting Ilion, Motel 6 Ilion, NY is a great choice to consider. Free perks include WiFi and self parking.

#3 - Inn Towne Motel • Herkimer ($80)

hotels.com hotels.com loading...

Inn Towne Motel is a great choice for a stay in Herkimer. You'll have free perks like WiFi and self parking.

#4 - Rodeway Inn • Little Falls ($84)

hotels.com hotels.com loading...

Rodeway Inn is a great choice for a stay in Little Falls. Guests will have free perks like WiFi and self parking. Fellow travelers like the helpful staff and location.

#5 - Relax Inn • Rome ($89)

hotels.com hotels.com loading...

Relax Inn is a great choice for a stay in Rome. Guests will have free perks like WiFi and self parking.

By all means, enjoy your stay...

Just make sure you bring your black light.

Top 20 Cities in the United States for Affairs During the pandemic, Ashley Madison , which is a well-known dating site, sent out a survey and found out that 64% of their participants had affairs while our world was shutdown due to COVID. Most people automatically assume Las Vegas is on the list, which it did come in at #4. But most would never imagine that a huge state in the midwest also showed up, not just once but twice! Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams

11 Historic, Glorious and Very Old Upstate New York Hotels! Upstate New York has no shortage of historic and beautiful old hotels. Here is an interesting list featuring 11 of the best of these. The gallery includes hotels, inns, bed and breakfasts, and resorts. All of them have important historic backstories to them. So we hope you consider these on your next road trip around the region. They include a hotel at a military academy, a hotel located 500 yards from Niagara Falls, a bed and breakfast with a connection to the Underground Railroad, and a rustic hotel that has been in the same family for almost 150 years! Since there are dozens and dozens of great old hotels in Upstate New York, we will feature more in an upcoming gallery. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio