Central NY’s Cheapest Motels for a Secret Valentine’s Rendezvous
We don't want to know what goes on behind closed doors. But we do want to help!
There are many reasons why you might need a cheap motel room. And yes, sometimes it's just about frugality. We're all pinching pennies these days, right? But let's face it... most times, it's not!
The "seedy motel room" has become a popular trope in TV and movies for good reason. They are, after all, the #1 hot spot for infidelity, prostitution, drug use, human trafficking, and perhaps the occasional mob hit.
And by no means are we suggesting these businesses are engaged in that behavior!
LET ME BE CLEAR ABOUT THAT:
By no means--
Are we suggesting--
These businesses--
Are engaged in that behavior.
But if you're looking for a little "budget romance" with someone who's definitely not your spouse, look no further! Because we found the 5 Cheapest Motels for your Valentine's Day tryst:
#1 - HomeTown Inn • East Syracuse ($58)
When you stay at HomeTown Inn by Red Roof East Syracuse, you'll be within a 15-minute drive of Syracuse University. Guests can enjoy the fitness center, and cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, and snowboarding are nearby. Fellow travelers like the comfortable beds.
#2 - Motel 6 • Ilion ($70)
When visiting Ilion, Motel 6 Ilion, NY is a great choice to consider. Free perks include WiFi and self parking.
#3 - Inn Towne Motel • Herkimer ($80)
Inn Towne Motel is a great choice for a stay in Herkimer. You'll have free perks like WiFi and self parking.
#4 - Rodeway Inn • Little Falls ($84)
Rodeway Inn is a great choice for a stay in Little Falls. Guests will have free perks like WiFi and self parking. Fellow travelers like the helpful staff and location.
#5 - Relax Inn • Rome ($89)
Relax Inn is a great choice for a stay in Rome. Guests will have free perks like WiFi and self parking.
By all means, enjoy your stay...
Just make sure you bring your black light.
