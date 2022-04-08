Intense New VR Escape Room Experience in CNY You Have to See to Believe

If you like escape rooms you're going to love a new era of gaming in Central New York. It's 'Beyond Reality' and you have to see it to believe it.

Steve Shaver, Blake Arcuri, and Jimmy Costello have been friends since they went to Mohawk Valley High School together. They bonded over gaming. "It was a way for us to hang out and interact," says Shaver. "We wanted to offer the same for the community. A place where people can connect with each other while having fun."

That place is Beyond Reality, literally.

6 Virtual Reality Escape Rooms

What started as an idea about a year ago has turned into state-of-the-art virtual reality escape rooms, 6 to be exact. We went under the sea to the 'Depths of Osiris' and it was out of this world. Tad, Carl, and I worked together, finding clues to escape our underwater prison while dodging sharks and those stupid crabs that kept stealing our shells.

There's also a lounge where you can hang with friends and enjoy a variety of Oculus Quest 2 games, including the popular Beat Saber.

Walk the Plant

Even if you're not scared of heights, the immersive plank walking experience will leave you breathless. Imagine being on top of a tall building. There's a thin plank jutting out over traffic below and helicopters above. Could you walk out on it? Then jump off the end?

It's intense! Knowing it wasn't real and I wouldn't die, it still took me a while to step off the end and fall back to earth. It took my heart even longer to beat back down to normal.

Beyond Reality at Sangertown Square

Beyond Reality opens Saturday, April 9 at the Sangertown Square Mall on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford at 11:00 am. It's located across from Dick's Sporting Goods and will be open 7 days a week from 11 am -7 pm.

Contact Beyond Reality at (315) 790-5092 or check them out on Facebook or at BeyondRealityny.com.

