Do you know Howe to escape? The first of three high-tech escape rooms is open at Howe Caverns.

Become a Federal Agent in charge of investigating the escape of the criminal elite inside 'The Cave.' Your job is to stop them before they make it to the surface. And you only have 60 minutes to do it.

The Cave is recommended for those 13 years of age and older. Each group must have 2 adults if anyone under 13 is participating. Even though the game will be more difficult, it can be played with 3 people (with at least 2 adults) but 4 tickets must be purchased for any time slot.

Learn more and book your Escape Room experience at Howetoescape.com.