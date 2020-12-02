Entire New York Neighborhood Creates Magical Christmas Wonderland for Charity

An entire New York neighborhood lights up for the Christmas holiday - decking out homes in thousands of lights and decorations - all for a good cause.

Imagine a neighborhood where every home is completely decked out in thousands of lights, featuring elaborate winter and Christmas scenes, where every tree is wrapped in white lights, and where cars can simply drive-thru to get a small taste of Christmas magic?

Credit: Stony Brook Shines for Others

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

That's the whole idea behind "Stony Brook Shines for Others." ​​​

Stony Brook Shines for Others is a neighborhood event that takes place each winter. Lights come on Thanksgiving night and shine nightly through January 1st.

"One neighborhood, consisting of 9 streets, decorate their trees with white lights. The neighborhood literally turns into a “winter wonderland” of sorts. Neighbors then donate their own money to a children’s based charity each year," organizers say.

According to WIVB, there are 300 homes lit this year - the 13th year the event has been going on. This year, Stony Brook Shines for Others in supporting WNY Heroes, a group that help veterans in western NY.

So far, the event has raised over $150,000 for children's charities in Western New York.

The event, in Lancaster, NY, is a 3 hour drive from Utica, but worth the trip if you're headed toward Buffalo for any reason.

Locally, if you've decorated your house for the holidays, be sure to send photos to this station - your version Clark Griswold could earn you $500 in Christmas spending money.

Do you go all out decorating for the holidays? What about your neighbors - is your whole street ready for the holidays?