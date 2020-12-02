New York Veteran Wins Snowmobile Trip of a Lifetime to Chile

A New York veteran is going on a snowmobile trip of a lifetime in Chile.

TNT Veteran Shredders is a dedicated group of snowmobile enthusiasts that honors military heroes. The non-profit organization held the Veteran Dream Sled Trip Contest that allows one veteran to choose one of five all expense paid trips. People were encouraged to wire an essay on a deserving veteran.

"We received amazing entries and each and every Vet who was entered is special in so many ways. Which didn't make it easy to pick our winner," said Sharon Smith of TNT Veteran Shredders. "So many deserving men."

David Abt of West Valley, New York, just outside of Buffalo was the big winner. "You are one amazing Veteran and by all the entries we received about you it really shows," said Smith. "We want to thank you for all you do and your endless devotion to our country and your brothers and sisters who you are there for time and time again."

Abt has the option of 5 different dream trips.

Sled Chili with Cesar in South America.

Grizzly Lodge in Scotch Creek, BC

Togwotee Mountain Lodge in Moran, Wyoming.

Shin Pond Village in Mt. Chase, Maine.

Trailside Lodge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

"Now you must tell everyone where you will be going on your trip," said Smith. "Enquiring minds want to know."

Abt who was stunned to be named the winner, knew exactly where he was heading. "I never win anything! I’m sure I’m going to pick Chile as that is the one place out of true reach."

Enjoy Chile Abt and thank you for your service!