2020 Killed the Annual Keg Tree

2020 is the year of cancellations and you can add the annual Genesee Keg Tree to the list.

The Genesee Brewery in Rochester has been putting up a Keg Tree since 2013. The tradition of building a tree from 500 empty kegs and 25,000 lights won't happen due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Photo Credit - John Kucko

“With safety as our top priority, we made the decision to forgo the Genesee Keg Tree this season,” Inga Grote-Ebbs, Genesee brand director, said in a news release. “While we will miss the big party and our favorite seasonal spectacle, we’re excited to celebrate in a different way, by sharing two new seasonal beers for fans to enjoy at home.”

The Genesee Brewery it will release two seasonally beers instead this year: A re-release of its Reisky & Spies bourbon barrel-aged old ale and a new cranberry orange cream ale. Both will be released Friday, December 4th but you can pre-order at Geneseebeer.com.

This year we'll just have to enjoy the lighting of the Genesee Keg Tree from 2019 and wait for the 2021 holiday season when it will return.