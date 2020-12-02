New Hartford Creating Drive-Thru Christmas Event At Town Park

With COVID-19 still here during the holiday season, the town of New Hartford has an idea to make you smile this holiday season. New Hartford is looking to have a festive drive-thru Holiday display in Sherrill Brook Park.

The idea is to have a free event for families to drive out safely, and enjoy holiday displays and lights. One of the best parts, there will be no charge to come out and enjoy according to a Facebook post:

Anyone that would like to put up a display in the Park is asked to call (315) 733-7500 x2323. Participants are responsible to put up and take down their displays. All displays should be put up as soon as possible but no later than December 19th and must be removed by January 11th, 2021."

These displays will be open to any religion, organization or group.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Join Thousands and Be a Part of the Doorstep Christmas Eve Jingle 2020

You can be part of a nationwide event right here in Utica and Rome, designed to spread cheer on Christmas Eve. Take part in the "Doorstep Christmas Eve Jingle 2020." It's easy to participate - just stand on your steps on Christmas Eve and ring a jingle bell or bells. The event takes place on Christmas Eve at 6pm. The idea is to step outside onto your doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh.