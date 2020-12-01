New Hartford Starbucks Offering Free Coffee to Frontline Workers

As COVID cases are on the rise in Oneida County, Starbucks is rewarding frontline workers with free coffee for the month of December.

The coffee chain announced on Tuesday that they would be extending a new offer for the nation’s first responders and health care workers, granting them a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at participating locations throughout the month.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm a Frontline Worker. How Do I Get Free Coffee at Starbucks?

All you need to do is show up and identify yourself as a frontline worker. There's no need to show ID.

According to Starbucks, those eligible for the promotion include doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists, dental hygienists, mental health workers, social workers, hospital staffers (janitors/housekeeping/security, etc.) and active-duty military members.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, the vice president of Starbucks’ Global Social Impact initiative. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a warm cup of coffee.”

Earlier this year, Starbucks also gave away free coffees for those on the front lines of the pandemic. So far in 2020, the chain has given away more than 2 million cups of coffee.

[DELISH]