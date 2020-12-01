New York's plan to construct the nation's longest multi-use state trail in the nation is a step closer with the completion of a section in Herkimer County. It's one of four projects in the Mohawk Valley which will close a 20 mile gap in the Empire State Trail.

When completed by the end of the year, the trail will cover 750 miles and travel from New York City to Albany. The trail then will continue West to Buffalo and North to the state border above Plattsburgh.

NY.gov

Planning for the Empire State Trail began in January of 2017 with plans for completion by the end of this year. Information about the trail, including an interactive map detailing the route, designated parking areas, and nearby attractions is available at Empire State Trail.