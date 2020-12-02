The New York State Thruway Authority has approved a toll hike for drivers that is scheduled to go into effect on January 1, 2021.

The toll hike, which has been discussed for several months, will affect drivers that do not currently have an EZ Pass. The hike will support the thruway's move to cashless tolling.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Under the new cashless tolling, vehicles pass under gantries that span the roadway. Cameras mounted to the gantries either recognize the vehicle's EZ Pass transponder, or take a photograph of the vehicle's license plate and send a paper bill to the driver. There are currently 70 gantries and over 2000 cameras, installed as part of a $355 million project. Cashless tolling officially became active on November 17, 2020.

The toll hike will add 30% to the current toll costs, as well as add a $2 surcharge to paper bills sent to drivers without an EZ Pass.

“This is a modest toll adjustment balancing the needs for continued investment in our system while keeping tolls affordable for our motorists,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “We have not had a toll adjustment in 10 years and as we enter into a new era of modern transportation on the Thruway, it’s the right time both operationally and financially for this adjustment to occur.”

Current EZ Pass holders will not see an increase in tolls.

Credit: NYS Thruway

For more information on the toll hike, as well as information on signing up for EZ Pass, visit Thruway.NY.gov