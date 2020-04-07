Free Donut Fridays Extended In CNY

Free Donut Fridays are extended through the end of April in CNY. Here's where to go and what to do.

Dunkin' is giving away free donuts every Friday for the rest of April to DD Perks customers who purchase any beverage (espresso shots do not qualify).

Free donut choices include any of the classics like Boston kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate, strawberry frosted with sprinkles, and more.

Not a DD Perks member? Enroll with the Dunkin' App or DDPerks.com. Members earn five points for every dollar you spend on qualifying purchases. Once you reach 200 points, you'll receive a free, any size, beverage reward redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants.

