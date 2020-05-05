Enjoy These Cinco de Mayo Specials With Utica Area Restaurants

Cinco de Mayo isn't necessarily a holiday - but many in the United States treat it as one. It's actually a day that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1962.

Regardless, many restaurants take today as an opportunity to have themed specials. The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping us from all the tacos and margaritas.

Here's some places locally that have takeout and delivery specials for Cinco de Mayo in the Utica area:

Cinco de Mayo Specials 2020

The Willows: 900 Culver Ave, Utica, NY 13501

UPDATE: 12:40pm - SOLD OUT!

Swifty's Restaurant and Pub: 257 Genesee St, Utica NY 13501

Killabrew Saloon: 10 Clinton Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413

Lunas of Varick: 706 Varick St, Utica, NY 13502

Irwin’s Fine Food: 240 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502

Rio Grande Tex Mex: 3913 Oneida St, New Hartford, NY 13413

UPDATE: 12:14pm - SOLD OUT!

Court Vue Luncheonette: 219 Elizabeth St, Utica, NY 13501

Tavolo: 131 N Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502

Have a restaurant to add to this list? Email kaylin@lite987.com!