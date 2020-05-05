Enjoy These Cinco de Mayo Specials With Utica Area Restaurants
Cinco de Mayo isn't necessarily a holiday - but many in the United States treat it as one. It's actually a day that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1962.
Regardless, many restaurants take today as an opportunity to have themed specials. The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping us from all the tacos and margaritas.
Here's some places locally that have takeout and delivery specials for Cinco de Mayo in the Utica area:
Cinco de Mayo Specials 2020
The Willows: 900 Culver Ave, Utica, NY 13501
UPDATE: 12:40pm - SOLD OUT!
Swifty's Restaurant and Pub: 257 Genesee St, Utica NY 13501
Killabrew Saloon: 10 Clinton Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413
Lunas of Varick: 706 Varick St, Utica, NY 13502
Irwin’s Fine Food: 240 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502
Rio Grande Tex Mex: 3913 Oneida St, New Hartford, NY 13413
UPDATE: 12:14pm - SOLD OUT!
Court Vue Luncheonette: 219 Elizabeth St, Utica, NY 13501
Tavolo: 131 N Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502
Have a restaurant to add to this list? Email kaylin@lite987.com!