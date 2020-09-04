Is the Iconic ‘Casa Too Mucha’ in New Hartford for Sale? or Closing?

Casa Too Mucha, an iconic Mexican restaurant in New Hartford, has been a part of the landscape for decades. Now, the word is the restaurant is for sale or closing.

Located on Genesee Street next to the gas station and a few doors down from One Genny, the yellow building is so familiar, it almost fades into the background - it's an icon.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Septemeber 2, Gene Allen, who has worked in economic development for the City of Utica, posted the following on Facebook:

The rumor is true Casa Too Mucha is closing in three weeks.

I spoke to the owner tonight and she would love to have a young couple continue with all their recipes.

If you know any budding restaurateurs have them contact her.

I have been going there for decades and would hate to lose it forever.

Almost immediately, fans of the restaurant responded by sharing the post with pleas for someone to buy the restaurant and continue the tradition.

So, are there any restaurateurs out there who have a desire to own an iconic Mexican restaurant? Here's your chance.

For fans of the restaurant, if Gene's post is correct, you don't have very long to get to 'Casa' to enjoy your favorites, since it seems as though, without a buyer, the restaurant will shutter without a new owner.

There is another rumor floating around (from several reliable sources) that the property was sold to the adjacent Cliff's gas station for expansion.

I can only speak for myself when I say that without the sight (and smells) of 'Casa Too Mucha' - the heart of New Hartford won't be the same.