New Authentic Mexican Restaurant Now Open in Utica

Taco Tuesday will be here again before you know it. Now there's a new Mexican spot in Utica that has been said to be super authentic, reasonably priced and delicious.

Restaurante El Buen Gusto is not your ordinary taco spot. It's Mexican flair combined with Salvadorian flavors makes it unlike any other in Central New York.

What's the difference? According to Quora, the main difference is that the salvadoran food is much less spicy than the Mexican food and the use of different ingredients adds a layer of complexity.

Restaurante El Buen Gusto is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 11 pm. They also offer delivery as an option.

If reviews will help your decision to step inside 322 James Street in Utica, they haven't been open that long and already have a couple five star reviews.

"Great food and great service, very good authentic south american fare." - Alejandro Gonzalez

"Really great food. Tastes fresh and made quick." -Max Cohen

There's a few different Mexican restaurants in the Mohawk Valley but we haven't seen anything quite like this. There's pictures of Restaurante El Buen Gusto's menu and a few of their items on their Facebook page and I'm excited. I know where I'll be heading for dinner sometime in the next week.

