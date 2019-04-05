New Hartford Eatery Donating 50% Of Sales To Relay For Life

'Hope is on the Menu' at this restaurant on Genesee St in New Hartford as 50% of sales on Thursday, April 18th will go to the American Cancer Society (ACS) for the fight against cancer.

Casa Too Mucha on Genesee St. on New Hartford is all in for the fight against cancer with the American Cancer Society on Thursday, April 18th, 2019. 50% of all sales, eat-in and take-out orders, will benefit ACS, but you MUST write ‘ Relay For Life ’ on the back of your check to have the donation credited.

Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, says:

“The folks at Casa Too Mucha are wonderful supporters of the fight against cancer and donating a significant percentage of their sales during this promotion...We’re thankful for their support and hoping we’ll be able to raise even more funds to help make a difference this year.”

Please mark your calendar for Thursday, April 18th, as 'Hope is on the Menu' at Casa Too Mucha. Enjoy some delicious food and help the American Cancer Society.