It’s A Fiesta! Enjoy Tacos And Tequila At This Central NY Zoo

Can you say you've ever had tacos and tequila with animals at the zoo? Well now you can!

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is back with another addition to their Gourmet Dinner Series. Catering at the Zoo is now hosting a "Soaring Flavors Tequila Pairing" on Friday, July 29th. Come enjoy exquisite food with all your favorite animals!

Photo by Deborah Rainford on Unsplash Photo by Deborah Rainford on Unsplash loading...

The gourmet taco dinner is everything you could possibly imagine, with festive flavors from South America and Mexico. Catering at the Zoo Executive, Chef Dan Hudson, has created a five-course pairing of tacos and tequilas, all representing the native habitat of the Harris Hawk.

It's dinner and a show! While you enjoy your first course outside you can watch a free flight demonstration by one of Rosamond's very own Harris Hawks.

Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo loading...

Curious as to what will be served? Here's the menu:

Course One - Walking Tacos

Verde braised chicken, corn chips, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, black olives and avocado

Course Two - Barbocoa Lamb Tacos

Braised lamb, soft corn tortilla, pickled onion, cilantro, lime, creme fraiche, queso fresco, jalapeno.

Credit - Catering at the Zoo Credit - Catering at the Zoo loading...

Course Three - Fish Tacos

Grilled mahi, flour tortilla, mango salsa, cabbage.

Course Four - Birria Tacos

Braised beef, crispy tortilla shell, Manchego, birria dipping sauce, cilantro

Course Five - Dessert

Strawberry banana and chocolate dessert tacos

Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash loading...

Tickets include all food, beverage, sales tax, and gratuity costs. Seats are limited, so reserve yours today. The Gourmet Dinner Series is being held on Friday, July 29th from 6pm to 9pm at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

Visit their website and register online as soon as possible for a dining experience you'll never forget.

3 New York Cities Ranked Among 50 Worst To Live In US Whether you agree or disagree, Roadsnacks has put together their list of the 50 Worst US Cities to live in based on crime rates, poor quality of life, weak job market, and their overall lack of culture. We 100% disagree with these rankings as all three of these cities are full of life and have so much to offer. Not to mention - how many times have we actually made these cities a destination for a getaway of some sort?

So feel free to pick apart this list and sneer as you read it! You will find each of the NY cities included on this list below, with their rank among the 50 worst in the United States.

12 Amazing Upstate New York 'Old-Fashioned' Businesses That Have Stood the Test of Time The older you get the more the phrase "old-fashioned" appeals to you. These amazing "old-fashioned" businesses, all in Upstate New York, are still alive and kicking and heading into the future. Take a look at an old-fashioned candy store, cigar shop, amusement park, bakery, speakeasy, barber shop, ice cream parlor, and more.

9 of the Worst Spots to Make a Left-Hand Turn in Central New York Good luck trying to make a left-hand turn at these spots.

2022 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Instite Side Walk Arts Show The 2022 Munson-Williams -Proctor Arts Institue Side Walk Arts Show is taking place in Utica, featuring works of art from local artists.