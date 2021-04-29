Enjoy a Lazy Day Floating Down the West Canada Creek With a Cooler of Beer

Beat the heat this summer floating down the West Canada Creek. Spend the entire day on the water or enjoy a short tubing trip. There's several options to choose from and reservations will be easier this year.

West Canada Creek floating trips range from short floats that are one hour to leisurely day-long floats that can last up to six hours. All trips include shuttle service, tube and & life jacket.

A new reservation system will allow you to complete all of the waivers and registration before your arrive. You'll simply check in at the "Check In Tent" and get in the shuttle line, minimizing your time waiting in line.

Shuttles are available 5 days a week June through Labor Day - Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 2 pm; Sunday 10 am to 1 pm. Shuttle drops off at several locations along the West Canada Creek. You can float back to the Campgrounds at your own leisure. Stop along your trip to enjoy nature, swim, or sunbathe. When you get back to the campgrounds, simply drop off your tube and life jackets.

Tube Rental Trip #1 (Route 28 Bridge)

Approximate float time: 1 - 1.5 hours

Price: $15 plus tax and includes tube, shuttle & life jacket.

Tube Rental Trip #2 (Comstock Bridge)

Approximate float time: 4 - 5 hours.

Price: $30 plus tax and includes tube, shuttle & life jacket

Tube Rental Trip #3 (Putnam Road)

Price: $35 plus tax and includes tube, shuttle & life jacket.

Credit - West Canada Creek Tubing

You're welcome to bring your own tube and beverages, as long as they aren't in glass bottle. Don't forget proper footwear, which is required, suntan lotion so you don't burn and anything else you need to enjoy a lazy day on the water.

Learn more and reserve your relaxing float at Westcanadacreektubing.com.

