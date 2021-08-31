Enjoy 4 Seasons Of Lakefront Luxury In This $2.5 Million Brantingham, NY Lakehouse
There seems to be no shortage of gorgeous homes for sale in Central New York.
This beauty on Northshore Road in Brantingham, NY can be yours for $2.6 million.
It’s a four season region to enjoy the seasonal lifestyle offered in the quiet community.
The 9 bedroom, 5 bathrooms home was built in 1956 and sits on 1.2 acres sits along Brantingham Lake in the Adirondack Park.
See this gorgeous space for yourself...
Must See, $2.5 Million Brantingham Lake Mansion
The first floor was remodeled 5 years ago and the second floor was remodeled this past year.
The possibilities are limitless for rentals, wedding venues or even a corporate retreat.
There are two septic systems and a drilled well for water. The lawn in the front has a irrigated water system.
The house even has two fireplaces.
And if you every loose power, there is an onsite generator.
The property includes a boat house, a boat lift and comes with a 2012 Bennington party barge with 150 hp motor.
Property to be sold with all furnishings less a few memorable items.
Parking features include a detached, electricity heated garage with four parking spaces.
And there is a also a deck, patio and screened porch.
Here are some interior details;
Bedrooms and bathrooms
- Bedrooms: 9
- Bathrooms: 5
- Full bathrooms: 5
- Main level bathrooms: 3
- Main level bedrooms: 3
Heating
- Heating features: Electric, Propane, Baseboard
Appliances
- Appliances included: Dryer, Dishwasher, Electric Cooktop, Electric Water Heater, Microwave, Refrigerator, Water Purifier
- Laundry features: Main Level
